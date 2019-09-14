Power of seven to combat Delhi's air pollution

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan Action Plan’, including community laser shows, for improving the air quality in Delhi.

Apart from the laser show, the multi-pronged plan involves the Odd-Even scheme, distribution of pollution masks, deployment of environment marshals, hotspot control, dust control and implementing a tree challenge.

“The government will organise a community laser show on the eve of Diwali. The Supreme Court has prohibited bursting of crackers in Delhi. In the winter, temperature inversion leads to stagnation of polluted air and causes breathing troubles.

Using crackers to celebrate Diwali will only exacerbate the problem. All of us will come together and celebrate with a mega laser show. Entry will be free. Venue and other details will be announced soon,” Kejriwal told the media at the Delhi Secretariat.

ALSO READ | Odd-even rule to be implemented in Delhi from November 4-15: Arvind Kejriwal

Incidentally, it is after Diwali that air pollution becomes severe in Delhi.

Explaining the government’s strategy to combat air pollution post November, Kejriwal said, the action plan will turn into a Winter Action Plan, without the Odd-Even scheme and the Community Diwali programme.”

“We are setting up a war room to look into complaints and grievances. Schools will be prepared for pollution through awareness campaigns,” he said, commenting on the preparedness to deal with enforcement of anti-pollution measures.

ALSO READ: Opposition trains guns on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over seven-point plan

As part of a broader vision to combat pollution, Kejriwal said, 4,000 buses are being procured for the city. “Soon, we will notify a bus aggregator policy under which the private sector will be encouraged to invest in luxury buses so that the people use them instead of private vehicles.”

“We are undertaking a massive route rationalisation program for all bus routes. We are trying to efficiently manage routes for ensuring maximum frequency of buses on busier routes. This will take two-three years to implement.”

“Metro Phase IV is already being implemented. For last mile connectivity, small e-vehicles will be used. Bus stands will be changed over time. In the next one month, we will also notify the e-vehicle policy, considered one of the most progressive policies in India. 1,000 electric buses are being purchased. In the future, we must shift towards electric vehicles,” the Chief Minister asserted.