Home Cities Delhi

Power of seven to combat Delhi's air pollution

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces a multi-pronged action plan, including Odd-Even scheme, for keeping a check on air pollution.

Published: 14th September 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan Action Plan’, including community laser shows, for improving the air quality in Delhi.

Apart from the laser show, the multi-pronged plan involves the Odd-Even scheme, distribution of pollution masks, deployment of environment marshals, hotspot control, dust control and implementing a tree challenge.

“The government will organise a community laser show on the eve of Diwali. The Supreme Court has prohibited bursting of crackers in Delhi. In the winter, temperature inversion leads to stagnation of polluted air and causes breathing troubles.

Using crackers to celebrate Diwali will only exacerbate the problem. All of us will come together and celebrate with a mega laser show. Entry will be free. Venue and other details will be announced soon,” Kejriwal told the media at the Delhi Secretariat.

ALSO READ | Odd-even rule to be implemented in Delhi from November 4-15: Arvind Kejriwal

Incidentally, it is after Diwali that air pollution becomes severe in Delhi.

Explaining the government’s strategy to combat air pollution post November, Kejriwal said, the action plan will turn into a Winter Action Plan, without the Odd-Even scheme and the Community Diwali programme.”

“We are setting up a war room to look into complaints and grievances. Schools will be prepared for pollution through awareness campaigns,” he said, commenting on the preparedness to deal with enforcement of anti-pollution measures.

ALSO READ: Opposition trains guns on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over seven-point plan

As part of a broader vision to combat pollution, Kejriwal said, 4,000 buses are being procured for the city. “Soon, we will notify a bus aggregator policy under which the private sector will be encouraged to invest in luxury buses so that the people use them instead of private vehicles.”

“We are undertaking a massive route rationalisation program for all bus routes. We are trying to efficiently manage routes for ensuring maximum frequency of buses on busier routes. This will take two-three years to implement.”

“Metro Phase IV is already being implemented. For last mile connectivity, small e-vehicles will be used. Bus stands will be changed over time. In the next one month, we will also notify the e-vehicle policy, considered one of the most progressive policies in India. 1,000 electric buses are being purchased. In the future, we must shift towards electric vehicles,” the Chief Minister asserted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal odd-even scheme delhi CM
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp