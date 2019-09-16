Ravidas temple row: CJI Gogoi to allocate another bench for matter

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sent the petition pertaining to the demolition of Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area to the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which will now allocate another bench for the sensitive matter.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi was hearing a plea filed by Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain seeking a direction to re-build the shrine, allow people to offer prayers, restore idols and pond at the site.

Before sending the matter to the Chief Justice, the bench, also comprising of Justice A S Bopanna, took on record the petition filed by the duo.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had on August 10 demolished the temple, complying with an order of the Supreme Court.

Seeking enforcement of their fundamental right to worship, the petitioners submitted they are devout followers of Guru Ravidas and prayed regularly at the site.