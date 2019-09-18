Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal pulls up MCDs for sex racket at spas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal summoned the Commissioners of three MCDs, asking them to appear on September 20 for explaining the steps taken to close down sex racket in spas.

Incidentally, Maliwal had accused the Delhi Police of being hand in glove with illegal spa centres in running sex rackets. The Commission had carried out unannounced checks at spas and massage parlours in Nawada and Madhu Vihar.



ALSO READ: Woman, minor forced into sex racket rescued in northeast Delhi

“The DCW’s campaign against the spa sex racket in Delhi is now reaching its culmination. The MCD and the police sitting with their eyes closed... Till Delhi will not be freed from the mess of this sex racket, we won’t will not allow you (MCD and cops) to sleep peacefully,” the DCW chairperson tweeted.

“DCW had to expose the sex rackets operating from spas to wake up MCDs and the police. We have summoned all three MCD Commissioners. We will get it to the end.”

Incidentally, the Delhi Police had said no action could be taken in Nawada as the women who were “rescued” by the DCW did not register any complaint. The police had claimed that the women rather gave a written complaint against the DCW for harassing them in the garb of surprise checks.