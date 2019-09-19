Home Cities Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal hits back at BJP, barbs over raids at city spas

Police said that four FIRs have been registered on the complaint of Maliwal against the spa owners.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 08:40 AM

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday dared the BJP to open up on the number of spas their leaders had and the income generated through them.

Her comments came a day after Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta took a dig at the raids she conducted at spas by saying that Maliwal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were taking up issues that could fetch them easy publicity instead on focusing on real issues.

ALSO READ: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal pulls up MCDs for sex racket at spas

“Name the leader who is troubled by the raids on spas? How many spas does the leader of BJP Delhi have? Does BJP Delhi get its funding from these spas? What does tourism have to do with spa? 

Does BJP want to make Delhi Bangkok? Which BJP leader got a call from a big spa owner? What is their link? Is there any video of a leader, like Chinmayanand, and is he is scared?” Maliwal shot back.

Reacting to Maliwal’s allegation, Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari said that it was an election stunt and added that he would respond to her allegations after going through details of the matter.

“It is an election stunt by Swati Maliwal and her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Why wasn’t the issue raised in last five years? She is making these allegations with an eye on the Assembly elections,” he said.

However, a section of BJP leaders in the national capital are not happy with the leadership making comments on the issue.“This is a serious matter.

The party leaders shouldn’t have reacted to the development. It is related to policies framed by municipal bodies,” a Delhi BJP leader said.

