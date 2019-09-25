Home Cities Delhi

Drinking water quality in Delhi better than European standards: Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat

Published: 25th September 2019 09:48 PM

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said Delhi's water quality was better than European standards, a day after his Cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan had raised questions about its potability.

"This must be his (Paswan's) personal opinion. A few months ago, we had checked water samples from 20 locations in Delhi. All were better than European standards," Shekhawat said at the sidelines of an event.

Shekhawat's reaction comes as boost to the AAP government in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, said he was thankful to Shekhawat for his comments.

He said his government would make all efforts to provide safe drinking water to the people in Delhi.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday had said the tap water in Delhi is not potable and safe to drink despite quality standards put in place by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

