Onion prices to calm down in few days: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Onion prices, which are ruling as high as Rs 70-80 per kg in some parts of the country, will calm down in the next few days with supply being boosted through agencies like Nafed, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Onion prices have gradually increased in the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-hit onion-growing states like Maharashtra. Last week's rainfall has further affected the supply, due to which onion prices have surged up to Rs 70-80 per kg in Delhi and other parts of India, as per trade sources.



"Onion situation will improve in the next few days. Cooperative Nafed is releasing stock from the central buffer at a lower price. We have enough stock," said Tomar.

The government is aware of the onion situation and is taking measures to balance the interest of both farmers and consumers, he said.

The Centre has taken several measures to arrest the prices of onion in the country. It is offloading onion from its buffer stock through agencies like Nafed and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) which are selling at around Rs 22 a kilo and state-run Mother Dairy at Rs 23.90 a kilo in Delhi.



The state governments have been asked to boost supply in their states lifting central buffer stock. Some states like Delhi, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh have shown interest so far.

The Centre has a buffer stock of 56,000 tonnes of onion, of which 16,000 tonnes has been offloaded so far. In the national capital, 200 tonnes a day is being offloaded.



Besides, the centre has discouraged export of onion by increasing the minimum export price and withdrawing incentives. It is also cracking down on black marketeers.