CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana, Punjab to stop crop stubble burning

Kejriwal government has announced a seven-point Parali Pradushan Action Plan and a five-point Winter Action Plan to tackle the problem of deteriorating air quality due to crop burning in the winters.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to the Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar and the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab urging them to take urgent action on the issue of crop stubble burning in the states that leads to air pollution in the national capital. 

In the letter written to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Haryana CMManohar Lal Khattar, Kejriwal has stated,“There is little that the people of Delhi can do to fight pollution caused by crop stubble burning happening in Punjab and Haryana, which is a major contributor to pollution in Delhi in the months of October and November.

We understand and appreciate the several initiatives that (your government) is taking in this regard, but I am sure you will agree that much more needs to be done,” wrote the chief minister.

The Delhi government has in the past stated that as per many studies conducted by it and other agencies that crop burning in the two states is a major contributor to air pollution in the city, especially ahead of the winters.  

“I have written letters to CMs of Haryana, Punjab and Union Environment Minister seeking urgent steps to deal with crop burning. I know they are making efforts. But much more needs to be done to stop pollution. Meanwhile, at our level, we are taking steps to reduce pollution caused by local factors,” the Delhi CM said in a tweet.

“With the persistent efforts of all government agencies and the people of Delhi, it is a matter of relief that Delhi is among the few cities today where pollution has stopped rising and instead has dropped by 25% in the last four years” he added.

Kejriwal government has announced a seven-point Parali Pradushan Action Plan and a five-point Winter Action Plan to tackle the problem of deteriorating air quality due to crop burning in the winter months.

In addition to this, the CM also announced large-scale distribution of masks and plans for a laser show in the city for Diwali to reduce the burning of firecrackers.

