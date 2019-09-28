Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal flags off 70 mobile vans to sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kg in Delhi, BJP says black market in full steam 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that a person can buy a maximum of five kilograms of onion at a time.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile vans which will be selling onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in Delhi.

Mobile vans which will be selling onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off a fleet of vans on Saturday for providing onions at a subsidised rate to the people, promoting the BJP to claim that the Delhi government has made arrangements only to sell but not to stop black marketing of the key kitchen staple. 

Onions will be sold at Rs 23.90 per kilo at 400 ration shops across the city. Onions are currently priced Rs 60-80 per kilo in the retail market in Delhi.

At Azadpur Mandi, the wholesale price has gone up to Rs 60 per kg, the highest since 2015.

ALSO READ: Rising prices cast shadow on Onion Mission in Odisha

“One person can get a maximum of five kg of onions. The sale of onions will be held from 10 am to 5 pm. No identification proofs are required to purchase onions from the FPSs,” the government said in a statement.

After flagging off the vehicles outside the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said that after first five days, the procurement of onion stocks will be reviewed as per the requirement.

“One mobile van each will be taken by the MLAs to their constituencies for covering all 70 Assembly constituencies.” 

Two government officials will visit Nagpur to examine the quality of onions and to ensure supply of good quality onions to the national capital.

ALSO READ: Subsidised onions at Vijayawada's rythu bazar

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed chaos started soon after Kejriwal flagged off the vehicles.

He added that to meet the shortage of onions,  the Union government is supplying onions to Delhi at Rs 15.90 per kg. “But here also the Kejriwal government is selling these onions to the people at Rs 24 per kg... The Delhi government is profiteering instead of providing subsidy to make onions cheap for the people.” 

There is every possibility of black marketing as the government has taken no steps to prevent it, Gupta said.

“Why did this government not take timely steps to overcome shortage of onion supply? Onions are selling in Delhi at Rs 80 per kg due to negligence of the government, and the poor are being forced to shed tears.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Arvind Kejriwal Onions Onions price
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp