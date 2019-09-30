Unnao rape survivor struggles to find house in Delhi, owners stonewall kin

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: House owners in New Delhi have denied accommodation to the Unnao rape victim and her family, her counsel Dharmendra Mishra said on Sunday.



The relatives of the victim who was treated at the AIIMS, Delhi under Supreme Court supervision and discharged recently, had been advised to stay in Delhi for security reasons and needs local accommodation till the case is concluded.

Mishra said, the hunt for a rented accommodation took him many places, without success. “We spoke to multiple people and dealers but was unable to get a positive response.”

"We will call you in a few days. We don't want any trouble. What if she is attacked again?" — were some straight forward queries from house owners, besides their guarded statements.



Mishra said he had not informed the family of the difficulty as distress could psychologically affect them.“I have only told them that it has been difficult to find a suitable accommodation, but that it will be found. That’s all.”

While the woman was being treated at AIIMS, the DCW had been directed by the court to look for a government accommodation for her for a period of at least 11 months.



“People are concerned about themselves and not with any cause. In their individuality, what matters the most is the comfort in their lives. Nobody is ready, or willing to compromise for the comfort of the uncomfortable. I won't keep the identity of the tenant a secret. I told them who she was and failed everywhere,” the counsel said.

He cited the perceived threat perception, the history of the case, the background of it being open to public glare; the immense security with which the victim's family moves around and general insensitivity as the reasons for denial of accommodation. “It is tragic, pathetic and unfortunate,” he lamented.