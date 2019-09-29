Home Nation

Will form team to arrange accommodation for Unnao rape survivor: DCW chief

A Delhi court directed the DCW to provide the family of the woman, who was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accommodation in the national capital.

Published: 29th September 2019

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday that she will assign a team to arrange accommodation for the Unnao rape survivor and her family, following the direction of a court.

"We are thankful to the court for directions for accommodation and rehabilitation of the victims. We will assign our team tomorrow itself to arrange accommodation for the Unnnao victim and her family," Maliwal said.

The commission will also start working for the rehabilitation of the victim as per her interests, she said.

"She is a brave fighter and commission will try its level best in helping her," Maliwal added.

The court asked the chairperson of the DCW to nominate a team of two counsellors to assess the family's residential requirements and assist them in locating and providing suitable place in Delhi at a reasonable rate on rent or in any government accommodation for a period of at least 11 months.

The woman was brought to AIIMS in Delhi after an accident on July 28, following the Supreme Court's orders.

The family is under CRPF security.

Earlier charges were framed against Sengar for allegedly kidnapping and raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018 in a case by the police under the Arms Act.

He died in judicial custody six days later.

