Home Nation

Unnao case: Court asks Apple Inc to disclose MLA Sengar's location on day of rape

Apple Inc's counsel said that they were yet to take a decision on the format in which the data, if available, can be supplied to the court.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday asked American multinational Apple Inc to give it by October 9 the details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl from Unnao.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-chamber proceedings, gave the iPhone maker time till October 9 after the technology firm sought two weeks time to locate and access the requisite data, said lawyers related to the case.

The counsel for Apple India Pvt Ltd told the court that they needed to seek instructions regarding the availability of the data because as of now it is not known whether the data is stored, and if yes, where and whether it was available, if it was stored at all.

ALSD READ: Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS, to stay with family in Delhi

The company counsel further said they were yet to take a decision on the format in which the data, if available, can be supplied to the court.

The court directed that the data be furnished along with an affidavit containing a certificate from the system analyst or the authorised person of the company.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor.

The court has already framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, and put him on trial.

The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018, in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple Inc Kuldeep Sengar Unnao rape survivor
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp