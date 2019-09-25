Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS, to stay with family in Delhi

The woman was admitted in AIIMS following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the CRPF security as per the Supreme Court's order.

Published: 25th September 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape survivor was discharged on Wednesday from the AIIMS in Delhi where she was admitted after she met with an accident, sources said.

The woman was admitted in AIIMS following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the CRPF security as per the Supreme Court's order.

She will be staying with her family in Delhi after Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in their home state.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor.

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

