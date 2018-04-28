Home Cities Hyderabad

Journey was not easy, says UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty

Durishetty Anudeep, the topper of the Union Public Service Commission examination 2017 explained that his journey to crack the civil services examination was not an easy one.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:25 AM

Anudeep Durishetty of Telangana state topped in 2017 Civil Services Exam.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Anudeep Durishetty, the topper of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2017 explained that his journey to crack the civil services examination was not an easy one.

"This is my fifth attempt. I have failed thrice before, and the journey was not easy for me. However, I am now extremely happy with my achievement, and I am grateful to all the people who supported me through thick and thin," he told ANI.

28-year-old Anudeep, who has served as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for two years, bagged the first rank in the civil services examination, preliminary examination for which was conducted on June 18 last year.

While the Telangana candidate topped the list, Anu Kumari from Sonipat came second, while Sachin Gupta stood third.

READ | Hyderabad's Anudeep Durishetty tops 2017 UPSC civil services exam, Anu Kumari secures second rank

Talking about her achievement, an elated Anu said ensuring the safety of women in the country would be her top priority.

"My first preference is to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as I would like to stay in India and serve the country. My top priority would be to tackle matters related to the safety of women in the country. I want all women across India to feel safe," she said.

On a related note, 9, 57,590 candidates applied for the preliminary examination, out of which 4, 56, 625 candidates appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination held in October - November 2017. Of them, 2568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February - April 2018.

The UPSC then recommended a total of 990 candidates, including 750 men and 240 women for appointment to various Services, including IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

