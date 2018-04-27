Home Nation

Hyderabad's Anudeep Durishetty tops 2017 UPSC civil services exam, Anu Kumari secures second rank

Anu Kumari secured the second rank and was the topper among the female candidates while Sachin Gupta got the overall third rank.

Published: 27th April 2018

Anudeep Durishetty of Telangana state topped in 2017 Civil Services Exam.

NEW DELHI: Anudeep Durishetty of Telangana state topped in 2017 Civil Services Exam, the results of which were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening.

According to an official release, Durishetty topped the Civil Services Examination while Anu Kumari secured the second rank and was the topper among the female candidates. Sachin Gupta secured the overall third rank.

According to the release, Durishetty belongs to other backward classes (OBC) category. He qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. He has graduated with B.E. (Electronics and Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Anu Kumari graduated with B.Sc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur. 

The top 25 candidates comprised 17 men and eight women.

Saumya Sharma, who appeared in the UPSC exams under the physically disabled category. secured an overall ninth rank.

The UPSC exam was held in June 2017 to recruit aspirants for as many as 980 posts in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Central Services (Group A and Group B) and various other government departments.

Candidates who appeared in the written examination last year can check the details and the respective results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

