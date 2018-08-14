Home Cities Hyderabad

Harassed students of Shankari Nursing College ask for reallotment

The college came in the ire of controversy after its owner, and D Sanjay, son of TRS Rajya Sabha member, D Srinivas, was accused of sexual harassment early in August.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

sexual assault

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 11 victims of alleged sexual abuse from Shankari Nursing College have now taken their battle a step ahead by submitting a representation to the Secretary of Telangana Nursing Council and Directorate of Medical Education on Monday demanding the re-allotment of their admissions to another college.

The college came in the ire of controversy after its owner, and D Sanjay, son of TRS Rajya Sabha member, D Srinivas, was accused of sexual harassment early in August. He was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial remand till August 24th.

The representation which was signed by the 11 victims students and Progressive Organisation of Women, states that the college had multiple irregularities in terms of academics and has been shut ever since the alleged sexual harassment case came out.

They have alleged that classes never took place and that the ongoing case will disturb their academic year, exams of which are due in coming months. The college offers over 30 nursing seats every year of which 28 are by counselling and two are management seats. The students have stated that being from an underprivileged background and having procured seat via counselling, they would like to be reassigned new colleges to avoid losing on an academic year.

Speaking about the representation that was made by the students, women’s rights activists, V Sandhya stated, “We have submitted a memorandum to shift these students to another college. Both the officials have assured us that they will send the proposal to the government.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shankari Nursing College D Srinivas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener