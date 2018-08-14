Harassed students of Shankari Nursing College ask for reallotment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 11 victims of alleged sexual abuse from Shankari Nursing College have now taken their battle a step ahead by submitting a representation to the Secretary of Telangana Nursing Council and Directorate of Medical Education on Monday demanding the re-allotment of their admissions to another college.

The college came in the ire of controversy after its owner, and D Sanjay, son of TRS Rajya Sabha member, D Srinivas, was accused of sexual harassment early in August. He was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial remand till August 24th.

The representation which was signed by the 11 victims students and Progressive Organisation of Women, states that the college had multiple irregularities in terms of academics and has been shut ever since the alleged sexual harassment case came out.

They have alleged that classes never took place and that the ongoing case will disturb their academic year, exams of which are due in coming months. The college offers over 30 nursing seats every year of which 28 are by counselling and two are management seats. The students have stated that being from an underprivileged background and having procured seat via counselling, they would like to be reassigned new colleges to avoid losing on an academic year.

Speaking about the representation that was made by the students, women’s rights activists, V Sandhya stated, “We have submitted a memorandum to shift these students to another college. Both the officials have assured us that they will send the proposal to the government.”