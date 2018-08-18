GHMC sweepers are risking their lives everyday to keep the city clean

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The accidental death of a GHMC worker in Rein Bazar, after she was hit by a police patrol vehicle while on duty, has once again highlighted the lack of safety measures and precarious conditions under which they perform their duties.

Speaking to Express, they said that every minute on the job, they are afraid of being run over by speeding vehicles or attacked by stray dogs. Sanitation worker B Vinoda calls it a “life and death situation”. “Every time we step on to the streets with a broom in hand, we are worried if we will come under the wheels of a speeding vehicle. We need helmets like those worn by construction workers. I am not sure if that will help us, but we will have the confidence of wearing a security gear,” says Maheshwari (name changed) .

While traffic cones are used during road construction or repair works, it’s not used when workers are sweeping. “GHMC is yet to incorporate such mechanism,” says a supervisor on condition of anonymity. “It will create a boundary and help drivers steer clear of workers. It’s high time this is considered,” he said. GHMC officials have responded to the tragedy with a promise to secure more machines to sweep the main roads.

“One of our staff has died and it’s an unfortunate incident. It was due to negligent driving. To prevent such accidents in future, we will source more machines to sweep main roads,” said additional commissioner for sanitation, Sruti Ojha.

Man attempts suicide at GHMC office, held

Hyderabad: A 38 year-old man working as GHMC security supervisor, who was also removed from his job recently as police registered a rape case against him, attempted self immolation by pouring petrol and set himself ablaze at the GHHMC office today. However, the staff noticed the incident and rescued him. Later, he was handed over to Saifabad police. In July, the Punjagutta police registered a rape case against N Surender Reddy, GHMC security supervisor for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually.