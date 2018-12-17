Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kin of DPS Future Kids Play School own farmhouse where kid drowned in pool

It has been three years since the farmhouse became a picnic spot for students of the school.

Published: 17th December 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after three-year-old Mohd Ayyan drowned in a swimming pool at Sabiya farmhouse in Moinabad, inquiries have revealed that the said farmhouse was in fact a regular picnic spot for the students of the school, as well as their parents. Owned by the relative of a member of the DPS Future Kids Play School management, nearly every picnic of the school was taken to the said farmhouse. 

On Saturday, accompanied by over 100 students of his school, Ayyan was at the farmhouse when he drowned to his death in the farmhouse pool. A case of death due to negligence was registered against the owner of the farmhouse as well as the school’s management. 

And now the police is inquiring into getting the CCTV footage of the three cameras that were installed at the farmhouse three years ago. It has been three years since the farmhouse became a picnic spot for students of the school.

According to police, on every picnic, the children were accompanied by their parents and the teachers. Ayyan, who joined the school in this academic year, had already come to the said farmhouse for a picnic, at least twice. 

“There were no safety measures near the pool even in spite of the presence of both parents and teachers. The absence of safety precautions led to the incident,” said the investigating officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DPS Future Kids Play School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp