Hyderabad: Kin of DPS Future Kids Play School own farmhouse where kid drowned in pool

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after three-year-old Mohd Ayyan drowned in a swimming pool at Sabiya farmhouse in Moinabad, inquiries have revealed that the said farmhouse was in fact a regular picnic spot for the students of the school, as well as their parents. Owned by the relative of a member of the DPS Future Kids Play School management, nearly every picnic of the school was taken to the said farmhouse.

On Saturday, accompanied by over 100 students of his school, Ayyan was at the farmhouse when he drowned to his death in the farmhouse pool. A case of death due to negligence was registered against the owner of the farmhouse as well as the school’s management.

And now the police is inquiring into getting the CCTV footage of the three cameras that were installed at the farmhouse three years ago. It has been three years since the farmhouse became a picnic spot for students of the school.

According to police, on every picnic, the children were accompanied by their parents and the teachers. Ayyan, who joined the school in this academic year, had already come to the said farmhouse for a picnic, at least twice.

“There were no safety measures near the pool even in spite of the presence of both parents and teachers. The absence of safety precautions led to the incident,” said the investigating officials.