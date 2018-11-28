IAF's Kiran aircraft crash-lands in Telangana, trainee pilot escapes with injuries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force Station in Hakimpet, Hyderabad crashed on the agricultural fields near Yadagirigutta Wednesday. The trainee pilot, who ejected before the crash, has suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place about 50 km away from the city. It was only a few days ago on November 21 that a trainer aircraft belonging to Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy crash-landed at Mokila village of Shankerpally in Ranga Reddy district, around 40 km away from Hyderabad.

According to information available, a Kiran Mk-II trainer aircraft that took off from Hakimpet Air Force Station was on a routine training mission. The pilot identified as Yogesh of Uttar Pradesh ejected to safety. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, said officials.

A trainee aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Bahupeta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. The pilot sustained injuries and has been shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/mVvi7ucgJE — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

A suspected technical glitch is said to have led to the crash. Experts from the academy are on the way to examine the mishap.

Earlier in September 2017, an Indian Air Force(IAF) trainer aircraft that was on a routine flight crashed in the agriculture fields in Medchal district, about 30 km from Hyderabad, before bursting into flames. The trainee pilot had ejected to safety.

Also, in November 2017, another Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF had crashed into the open fields near Duddeda, around 90 km away from Hyderabad, after it took off from Hakimpet IAF academy. The pilot trainee, in this incident too, had ejected to safety before the crash.