Home Cities Hyderabad

ABVP sweeps University of Hyderabad Students Union election after eight years; Aarti Nagpal voted president

The RSS-backed ABVP coming to power in UoH SU elections after eight years, marks a drastic shift in the ideological orientation of the varsity that has been dominated by Left-backed SFI or the ASA.

Published: 06th October 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

HCUSU_polls

The winners of the UoH student union polls (Photo | @ABVP/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of eight long years, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tasted electoral success in the 2018-19 University of Hyderabad Students Union (UoH SU) elections, results of which were declared on Saturday. 

The ABVP, that was in power last time in 2009-10, swept all five key posts of UoH SU. The election results also saw for the second time in university's history, a woman become the President of Students Union, after 2013. 

Aarti Nagpal, a PhD Psychology student grabbed the post of UoH SU president by a good margin of 334 votes over her nearest rival, Erram Naveen Kumar of the SFI. 

The posts of Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Sports Secretary and Cultural Secretary were grabbed by Amit Kumar, Dheeraj Sangoji, Praveen Chouhan, Aravind S Kumar and Nikhil Raj K. 

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed ABVP coming to power in UoH SU elections after eight years, marks a drastic shift in the ideological orientation of the UoH SU, that has been dominated since last eight years by either Communist Party of India (Marxist)-backed Students Federation of India (SFI) or the Ambedkarite students groups led by the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) or an alliance of both these organizations. 

This is the second major victory for ABVP, that had recently won Students Union elections in Delhi University but saw a loss in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where an alliance of left-wing student organizations came to power. 

ABVP contested election along with two alliance partners - OBC Federation and Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal, whereas SFI went alone and ASA had contested in alliance with six other student organizations. 

Both the SFI and United Democratic Alliance(UDA), the ASA-led alliance, had based their election campaign on the premise that with Bharatiya Janata Party in power at the centre, if the ABVP comes to power they will not oppose policies by central government if they are harmful for the students, as both BJP and ABVP are backed by RSS. The SFI and UDA won 1,349 and 842 votes respectively. 

The ABVP based its campaign mostly on issues based on campus related problems, mainly of poor food quality in the hostel mess, poor sanitation in hostels and improving gender-sensitivity in the campus. 

With the ABVP coming to power, groups of students from the university started on Facebook started bursting with messages mocking mainly the left wing SFI and comparing the win of ABVP as the end of Communism on campus. 

For President:

  • Aarti Nagpal (ABVP-OBCF-SVD) - 1,663 votes

  • Erram Naveen Kumar (SFI) - 1,329 votes

  • G Sreeja Vasthavi (ASA-NSUI-TSF-BSF-DSU-MSF-SIO) - 842 votes

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HCU polls HCUSU University of Hyderabad students union elections UoH University of Hyderabad ABVP Aarti Nagpal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices