AirAsia India flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke warning

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A smoke warning forced an AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru to make an unscheduled landing at the airport here, but it turned out to be a 'spurious' alert, the airline and airport sources said Sunday.

The flight which landed here around 9. 30 pm Saturday left for its destination around 12. 30 am after an inspection showed it was a spurious warning, airport sources said.

"AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru experienced a cargo smoke warning. As a result the crew elected to divert to Hyderabad, the nearest airport as per laid down procedures," a spokesperson of the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft left for Bengaluru after a thorough inspection confirmed the warning to be 'spurious', the statement added.