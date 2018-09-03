Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru-Pune GoAir flight makes emergency landing after mid-air snag

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

A GoAir aircraft (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Pune-bound GoAir flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday morning due to an engine shutdown. All 169 passengers on board were safe.

A major engine vibration mid-air just minutes after take-off is said to have caused the emergency landing. It is yet to be verified what caused the vibrations.

Just a few minutes after the flight took off from KIA, the pilots received an on board warning about severe vibrations in one engine. An oil chip detection alarm went off on that engine. Fearing a worse-case scenario, the pilot decided to shut off the engine mid-air.

As it would have been risky to continue the flight to Pune with the aircraft, an A-320, powered by just one engine, the pilot urgently requested the KIA Air Traffic Control to allow the flight to make an emergency landing. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe into the incident.  

A BIAL spokesperson said, “There was a minor issue with regard to GoAir flight on Saturday and we provided all support from the airport.” According to a GoAir spokesperson, “Flight G8-283 BLR-PNQ suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure, the Captain returned to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were accommodated on alternative flights. GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel.”

Bengaluru-bound AirAsia flight makes emergency landing

Hyderabad: A Bengaluru-bound AirAsia flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)  on Saturday night, after it experienced a cargo smoke warning. The aircraft with 112 passengers on board resumed its travel after a thorough inspection that confirmed the warning to be spurious. Flight no. I5 1629 from Amritsar to Bengaluru, took off from Amritsar at 7:23 pm. While in air, the pilot detected smoke and alerted the near Air Traffic Control at RGIA. After the ATC declared a local stand-by in emergency, the flight safely landed at 10 pm. 

