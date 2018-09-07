Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC workers's strike enters day two

On Thursday, hundreds of sanitation, entomology and transport wing workers who gathered at the GHMC head office, Tank Bund were taken into custody by of police, and were shifted to police stations. 

Published: 07th September 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Workers protest demanding equal pay for equal work, in front of the GHMC head office, on Wednesday in Hyderabad (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The day-to-day sanitation works were partly affected in Greater Hyderabad limits on Thursday with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union (GHMEU) going on a strike Wednesday onwards.GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore, along with GHMC officials, held a meeting with GHMEU president Udhaari Gopaal and other office bearers.

Dana Kishore assured the union leaders that demands pertaining to GHMC would be addressed while certain issues concerning the government would be taken up at the government level. Based on the assurance given by Commissioner, GHMEU decided to attend to emergency services but announced to continue their protest demonstrations at Circle and Zonal offices if their demands are not addressed.

