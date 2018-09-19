Sex abuse case: School refuses to take blame

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In its report to the education department, Azaan International School, Tolichowki is learnt to have washed its hands off having committed any lapses that led to the alleged rape of the four-year-old-student of the school by an employee. But going by the way the department is taking up the issue and on the basis of statements of the officials in department, inquiry report which will be made public on Wednesday, will not be favourable for school management.

Meanwhile, the school management run by the Anwar Charitable Trust has announced Rs 5 lakh as fixed deposit an “a security for her future and her continued education”. “She will also be provided free education throughout her schooling tenure, and will also be assisted with her further education”, said chairman Yousuf Azam.