Home Cities Hyderabad

Sex abuse case: School refuses to take blame

On September 14, the family members of the victim approached the Golconda police and lodged a complaint stating that their daughter was allegedly abused in school.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In its report to the education department, Azaan International School, Tolichowki  is learnt to have washed its hands off having committed any lapses that led to the alleged rape of the four-year-old-student of the school by an employee. But going by the way the department is taking up the issue and on the basis of statements of the officials in department, inquiry report which will be made public on Wednesday, will not be favourable for school management.

Hyderabad minor sexually abused: School supervisor was the predator, say cops

Meanwhile, the school management run by the Anwar Charitable Trust has announced Rs 5 lakh as fixed deposit an “a security for her future and her continued education”. “She will also be provided free education throughout her schooling tenure, and will also be assisted with her further education”, said chairman Yousuf Azam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child abuse sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju