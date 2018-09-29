After dad, 10-year-old girl raped by neighbour as well

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counselling session on the ‘good touch and bad touch’ imparted to school students in Alwal not only helped in exposing a father who abused his daughter but also her neighbour, who had also allegedly raped the 10 year old girl, informed Child Welfare Committee officials.

The incident which took place on Thursday, involved a 10 year old school girl from Alwal realising after a counselling session that her father had been raping her. “The NGO had been conducting a session on ‘good touch and bad touch’ and sexual abuse awareness for students, when the 10-year-old realised that what her father did was abuse and confided with her teacher.”

“The moment we were informed we rushed in and spoke to her. Further investigations revealed that she was also being inappropriately touched and manhandled by her neighbour, a local watchman,” said B Padmawathi, Chairperson, CWC Rangareddy. Though the girl did not know the name of the watchman, the local police got in photographs of various aged men and she identified the offender. “We have arrested the man who has been charged under the POCSO act,” said ACP Pet Basheerbad A Srinivasa Rao.

The incident has also pushed the CWC to mull a mass Training of Trainer program. “From our experience, we have observed that most of these incidents has the involvement of the kith and kin or known people. The recent instances of abuse from schools also reinforce the same and so we want to percolate this training to each and every classroom,” added Padmavathi.

Highlighting the importance of such sessions she adds, “I recall in 2013 we had introduced such sessions for a school here and it was then that a girl opened about abuse at home. Thus all parents must demand that schools hold them and voluntarily reach out to competent NGOs to organise awareness sessions”

