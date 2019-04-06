Home Cities Hyderabad

OMC bribery case: ACB keeps vigil on HoD Balaji’s aides

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after the ACB officials arrested  Bukhia Balaji, the former HoD of General Medicine at Osmania Medical College, in connection with bribery case, the investigators have kept a close vigil on the staff, who closely worked with Balaji in collecting bribe from the students. 

Sources said that Balaji was of the opinion that a majority of medical students pursuing their courses in Osmania Medical College are from privileged families and hence, used to demand money from them. If any student refused to pay such illegal money, the HoD and his staff used to harass them. 

The ACB officials are also planning to write to the bank officials to provide details of bank account details of Rathlavath Srinu. Balaji had sent details of Srinu’s bank account number to the students on WhatsApp asking them to deposit `50,000 each to pass them. The officials are likely to take custody of Balaji. They have collected details of transactions between students’ and Srinu’s accounts. 

