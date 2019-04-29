Home Cities Hyderabad

Dowry harassment case: Daughter-in-law of former judge seeks custody of children

According to sources, when the child line staff visited the judge’s residence, he refused to send the two children back to their mother.

Published: 29th April 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Hyderabad police registered cases against retired judge Noothi Ram Mohan Rao and his family for allegedly harassing their daughter-in-law for more dowry, the latter Sindhu Sharma and her kin staged a protest demanding justice in front of the former’s house at Jubliee Hills on Sunday.   

Holding up placards reading, ‘We want justice’, ‘Hand over the children to your daughter-in-law’, Sindhu’s family demanded that Rao, his wife and son be arrested. Sindhu, speaking to media, said that she wanted to see her daughters -- a three-year-old and a 16-month-old.   

Several women from her family accompanied Sindhu to Rao’s residence. They squatted in front the gates as they were denied entry into the premises.

Sindhu, later, complained to the members of the NGO, Balala Hakkula Sangham, that her daughters were being forcibly held by her in-laws and husband Vasishta. The NGO’s president Achyutha Rao reported the same to child line staff.

In a statement, Achyutha Rao stated that the 16-months-old girl must be taken care of by her mother. The retired judge has violated rules by keeping the children away from their mother, he said.

According to sources, when the child line staff visited the judge’s residence, he refused to send the two children back to their mother. “Separating the child from her mother is a crime. We will fight against this until Sindhu gets justice,” Achyutha Rao said.

Earlier, a case was registered against the retired high court judge, his wife and son after Sindhu accused them of dowry harassment.

