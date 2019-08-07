Home Cities Hyderabad

Kannadigas dominate Hyderabad’s migrant workforce

According to 2011 Census, residents of K’taka were highest in number among migrants to city, followed by those from Maha, Rajasthan, UP.

Published: 07th August 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 08:41 AM

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A look at the recently-released Census 2011 data on migration shows that Hyderabad was the most-preferred work destination for residents of Karnataka State, followed by those from Maharashtra.
According to data, the total migration workforce in Hyderabad was pegged at 49.88 lakh of which nearly 80,026 migrants were recorded from Karnataka. While a majority of them had migrated for employment opportunities (23,324), there were those who had shifted here for business, education, marriage, the shift of household, among others.  

ALSO READ | Majority of migrants are unemployed in Hyderabad

The number of men and women who shifted their households from Karnataka were at par with each other. However, there was a stark disparity between those looking for work in the city. While the figure for men was 18,922, only 4,402 Kannadiga women had migrated to Hyderabad for a job. Meanwhile, of the 56,591 migrants from Maharashtra, 11,632 men and 2,702 women came to Hyderabad looking for employment. Not unlike their counterparts from Karnataka, more women from Maharashtra came to the city for marriage or shifted their households, than men.

On the heels of Maharashtra was Tamil Nadu with 35,082 of its residents migrating to the city of which 10,303 came to work here. The huge number of migrants to the city may be explained by the recent boom witnessed by its IT sector. The western part of the city has especially expanded with myriad IT companies setting up base there.

Other states from where Hyderabad saw an influx of migrants were Rajasthan (27,000), Uttar Pradesh (26,241), Odisha (22,567), and West Bengal (15,645). While there were migrants from Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, and Mizoram, their figures were on the lower side. 

Pilot project in Nizamabad for Census 2021

Nizamabad: The Union government has decided to conduct a pilot census in the Nizamabad town to prepare for the country-wide Census 2021. The pilot project would be taken up in Divisions 8 and 11 and will be completed on October 4. A four-day-long training programme for enumerators and supervisors began at the Polytechnic College on Tuesday. Inaugurating the event, collector MRM Rao asked the participants to identify problems that enumerators could come across in future

