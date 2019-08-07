Home Cities Hyderabad

Majority of migrants are unemployed in Hyderabad

While there are 12.37 lakh non-working migrants in the city, only 8.72 lakh have secured work. 

Published: 07th August 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  According to the recently-released Census 2011 data on migration, a majority of migrants in Hyderabad are unemployed. While there are 12.37 lakh non-working migrants in the city, only 8.72 lakh have secured work. Among the 8.72 lakh who secured a job in any form, 6.71 lakh were classified as main workers — those who had worked for a major part of the reference period of the Census — and 2.01 lakh were marginal workers. In both these categories, men outnumbered women. 

ALSO READ | Kannadigas dominate Hyderabad’s migrants

The data also said that among those who were already employed, a good number was seeking other kinds of employment. In this case, too, men outnumbered women. While 42,855 male marginal workers were seeking new jobs, only 29,464 women marginal workers wanted the same. Of the non-working migrant population, women outnumbered men by lakhs. While 4.47 lakh men were unemployed, a huge 7.90 lakh women migrants were classified as non-workers. 

Another notable trend in the data was that while among the employed migrant population, more men were seeking new jobs than women, the situation was smack opposite in case of unemployed migrants. At least 74,842 unemployed women were seeking a job and were available for any kind of work, in contrast to 46,750 men. 

Child labour rampant among migrants
According to the Census data, at least 39,199 children (between the ages of 5 and 14) were employed as main or marginal workers in the city, a majority of which were marginal workers (26,155 children).  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad migrants Migrants workforce hyderabad Census 2011 data Child labour
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp