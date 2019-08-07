Majority of migrants are unemployed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the recently-released Census 2011 data on migration, a majority of migrants in Hyderabad are unemployed. While there are 12.37 lakh non-working migrants in the city, only 8.72 lakh have secured work. Among the 8.72 lakh who secured a job in any form, 6.71 lakh were classified as main workers — those who had worked for a major part of the reference period of the Census — and 2.01 lakh were marginal workers. In both these categories, men outnumbered women.

The data also said that among those who were already employed, a good number was seeking other kinds of employment. In this case, too, men outnumbered women. While 42,855 male marginal workers were seeking new jobs, only 29,464 women marginal workers wanted the same. Of the non-working migrant population, women outnumbered men by lakhs. While 4.47 lakh men were unemployed, a huge 7.90 lakh women migrants were classified as non-workers.

Another notable trend in the data was that while among the employed migrant population, more men were seeking new jobs than women, the situation was smack opposite in case of unemployed migrants. At least 74,842 unemployed women were seeking a job and were available for any kind of work, in contrast to 46,750 men.

According to the Census data, at least 39,199 children (between the ages of 5 and 14) were employed as main or marginal workers in the city, a majority of which were marginal workers (26,155 children).