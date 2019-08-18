Home Cities Hyderabad

Processions cause stress, poor health in elephants: Research

Earlier this week, the picture of a 70-year-old bony elephant, Tikiri, decked up to participate in one of Sri Lanka’s grandest Buddhist parades, surfaced online.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Earlier this week, the picture of a 70-year-old bony elephant, Tikiri, decked up to participate in one of Sri Lanka’s grandest Buddhist parades, surfaced online. Minutes after the photo was taken, the elderly elephant had reportedly collapsed. A few days later, on August 13, which incidentally was World Elephant Day, the non-profit Save Elephant Foundation shared another picture of Tikiri.

Without any festive costumes or lights, Tikiri’s abnormally bony body with a limp trunk and tearing eyes was exposed and came as a jolt to every elephant lover. On Friday, following outrage from several animal rights activists, the Sri Lankan government ordered to have the ailing elephant taken out of the final parade on August 21.

As it turns out, Tikiri’s suffering is not one of its kind. Most elephants that are made to participate in long, tiring religious processions are under extreme stress, reveals a study by researchers from the Hyderabad-based Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). Not only this, elephants have a poorer health condition than normal when kept under captivity at temples or zoos, finds the study.

Acute stress in elephants can lead to infertility, hyperglycemia, suppression of immune responses, imperfect wound healing, and neuronal cell death. Carrying heavy loads — which is the case in most processions — can multiply concentrations of stress hormones in an elephant by as much as three times the basal levels, the study notes.

ALSO READ | Elephant in famed Tamil Nadu temple develops health problems in ‘cramped’ shelter

The study analysed the concentration of stress hormones, known as glucocorticoid metabolites, in at least 870 dung samples of 37 captive elephants collected from four elephant camps — Mysore zoo, Mysore Dussehra temporary elephant camp, Mudumalai Tiger reserve elephant camp and Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve elephant camp. 

Conducted at the CCMB’s Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), the study observed that the concentration of stress hormones was higher in elephants from the Dussehra camp which were chained and made to work longer hours, than their counterparts at the zoo or forest camps. 

The scientists also observed that the elephants of forest camps were much healthier due to unlimited access to resources and being released into forests during non-working hours, and access to mating with wild and other captive animals. 

To ensure good health of captive elephants, the researchers suggest that participation of elephants in religious activities, processions and forest department activities should be minimised. They also point out that female elephants within the reproductive age (20 to 55 years) should not be used for stressful activities as it affects their reproductive cycles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephants animal rights processions
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp