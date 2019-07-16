TISS Hyderabad protest: Campus closed down ‘sine die’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has decided to close down its Hyderabad campus after a prolonged agitation by students.

The notice said the “Institute is constrained to suspend the academic activities of TISS, Hyderabad Campus sine die with immediate effect till further orders”.

While 13 students were on hunger strike since July 12, four of them were forcibly shifted to hospital on Sunday. And currently, only one student is continuing the hunger strike. Protesting students have also vacated the campus.

“The administration was supposed to send a proposal for resolving the Dalit and ST students’ issues but instead it sent the sine die notice. It is generally issued only when physical damage or violence is perpetuated, neither of which happened. We will fight back in the court,” said a student requesting anonymity.

The the notice said: “In view of the continued activities, disturbances[...] it is not safe, practicable and not in the interest of all students, teaching and non-teaching staff to continue its normal academic activities within the campus.”