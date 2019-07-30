Jadoo ki jhappi gone wrong? Bonalu reveler nabbed for 'kissing' cop in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a leaf out of the cult movie ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, giving a ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ (hug) to a policeman while on duty, landed a 30-year-old bank employee in deep trouble. P Bhanu, who kissed Nallakunta SI Mahendar during the Bonalu procession, was detained by the police on Monday. The video of the man hugging and kissing the SI went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Two Andhra Pradesh cops get warning for posting TikTok videos on duty

On Sunday night, the SI was posted for bandobust duties at Nallakunta. A mob, including Bhanu, were dancing to loud jarring music during the procession and were inebriated. Suddenly, Bhanu came to the SI, hugged and kissed him. The SI could be seen visibly angry in the video. After the video went viral, police detained Bhanu for creating nuisance in a public place.

A case has been registered under section 353 of IPC (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana.