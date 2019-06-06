Home Cities Hyderabad

My food is global with a desi soul, says celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani

Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani talks makes spaghetti from scratch, talks about Nelson Mandela and more

Published: 06th June 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “My food is international, but its soul is desi,” says celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, who was in the city on Wednesday at Feu Dessert Bar, on an invitation from Shilpa Datla, chairperson of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO).Vicky, who has trained and worked abroad for the larger part of his life, conducted a master class for over 100 FLO and YFLO members.

Vicky taught the participants how to cook the following - Paella of Cauliflower Rice, Ancient Grain Pasta, Gongura Peanut Pesto, Zuchini ribbons and Burrata cheese. The Gongura Peanut Pesto was an outcome of Vicky’s visit to the local market. The chef, who believes that there should be no boundaries for food, says: “Mixing up ingredients does not make it fusion food. It’s what you want to eat. If you add soya sauce to a dish, it does not become a Chinese dish. It’s all about flavours.” 

Speaking about the time he got a chance to cook for South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, Vicky says: “It was 2002, and we were aboard the ship Queen Mary 2. I was a junior chef then and my sous chef was from Thailand. We knew about Mandela’s presence, but nobody knew his exact location. The food used to be tasted by a manager before it was passed to him. We were making a mix of Indian and Thai food.

To our surprise, Mandela expressed his wish to thank the chefs at the end of the three-day cruise, and it was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life.”The chef then went on to make spaghetti in front of the guests. He mixed wheat flour, all-purpose flour, three eggs, olive oil and salt in a kneader. Then he shaped the dough into spaghetti using a manual pasta maker.  Shilpa Datla, who is also the founder of Feu, says: “Food connects people across India. Food is an integral part of our celebrations.”

 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vicky Ratnani Food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp