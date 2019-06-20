Home Cities Hyderabad

Errum Manzil to be torn down for proposed Telangana Assembly building? 

A government official said that the heritage structure, Errum Manzil would be razed down because of its dilapidated state.

Errum Manzil

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For all the promises made by the government on the protection and conservation of heritage, it looks as if the state actually has its way, the city would lose a nearly 150-year-old expansive palace for the proposed 100-crore Assembly building.

A government official in the know of things confirmed to Express that Errum Manzil, built around the year 1870 by Nawab Safdar Jung Musheer-ud-daula Fakhrul Mulk, will be razed to make way for the newly-proposed Assembly building, whose facade would be built in congruence with the present-day State Legislature in the Public Gardens.

ALSO READ: Fakhrul Mulk’s family asks Telangana government to conserve, restore Errum Manzil

The official said that the structure would be torn down primarily because of its dilapidated condition.

However, he also said that the new buildings that have sprung up behind the Errum Manzil structure, the ones that house the Roads and Building Department offices, would not be demolished, and that they would be utilised later as offices for the State Legislature building. 

The two-storeyed Errum Manzil, was once abounded with stucco and ornamental works. Constructed at a cost of Rs 33.4 lakh, it extended up to the present-day ASCI on one end and the NIMS on the other. 

However, the highly-placed official refused to comment on the fate of Block-G of the Secretariat, which could also be demolished for the new Rs 400-crore Secretariat complex.

Block-G, earlier known as Saifabad Palace, was built by the sixth Nizam in 1888.

During Tuesday’s press meet, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured the conservation of the existing Assembly building, another heritage structure.

However, did not specifically state the government’s stand on Errum Manzil and Block-G of the Secretariat. 

INTACH-Hyderabad convenor Anuradha Reddy urged the State to construct the new Secretariat beside the Manzil and not by replacing it.

If the heritage structure was conserved, it would add to the beauty of the building, she said.

TAGS
Errum Manzil Hyderabad Telangana assembly building
