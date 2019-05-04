Home Cities Hyderabad

Opened fire in fit of rage: Andhra Pradesh constable Srinivasulu

Andhra policeman, who opened fire using his service weapon while moving in a crowded TSRTC bus in broad daylight on Thursday, is learnt to have done it in a fit of rage.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra policeman, who opened fire using his service weapon while moving in a crowded TSRTC bus in broad daylight on Thursday, is learnt to have done it in a fit of rage. During questioning, the head constable attached to the AP Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) and posted at Telugu Desam Party office, appeared regretful of his act. 

It was provocation on the part of co-passengers that drove the 46-year old V Srinivasulu, head constable, to use his weapon, though illegally, to threaten the former, it is learnt. 

He had shot a round of fire hitting the roof of the Secunderabad-Manikonda bus, while standing on the foot-board. He was asked to make way for other passengers to enter and exit the bus, co-passengers had said in a video that went viral after the Thursday morning incident.  

On Friday, he was questioned by the Hyderabad police about the incident and his duties in general. He had fled the scene soon after the incident. It is learnt that he told police that he was scared about his actions. 
Hyderabad police registered a case against Srinivasulu. 

