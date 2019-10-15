Home Cities Hyderabad

16-year-old PUBG addict in Hyderabad fakes kidnap, seeks ransom from parents

The teenager, undergoing coaching for IIT, went missing on October 11, after informing his parents that he was on his way to visit his friend, they said.

Published: 15th October 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Online game PUBG

Online game PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old boy, addicted to the popular online PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds game, faked his own kidnapping and sought ransom from his parents after they took away his mobile phone, police said here on Monday.

The teenager, undergoing coaching for IIT, went missing on October 11, after informing his parents that he was on his way to visit his friend, they said, adding the parents later filed a police complaint.

However, the boy left for Mumbai.

On the way when the bus in which he was travelling stopped at Sholapur city of Maharashtra, he got down.

ALSO READ | PUBG bet: Karnataka boy swims in drain after losing video game to friends

He took a phone from a passer-by and called his mother disguising his voice saying "her son was abducted" and demanded Rs 3 lakh for his "release", police said.

On October 12, the boy came back to Hyderabad and booked an online ticket to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where his maternal grandparents live.

But, his mother got a message about the ticket booking and alerted police and a police team went to the central bus stand and traced him, Raidurgam police station Inspector S Ravinder said.

Police said the boy, who secured very good marks in the class 10 exams, was not performing well in his studies and got addicted to playing the PUBG game after which his parents took his mobile phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PUBG
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp