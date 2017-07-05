Main accused Pulsar Suni being taken away by the police

KOCHI: The Kerala police today effected a second arrest on Pulsar Suni, the key accused in abduction of a Malayalam actress, for allegedly making phone calls from jail to threaten and blackmail other film industry people.

The Infopark police which effected the second arrest on Suni, also secured his custody for five days from a magisterial court at Kakanad near here.

The Infopark police, seeking Suni's custody, said in its remand application to the court that it examined the CCTV footage at the Kakkanad prison and arrested Suni after it was found that he had made the phone calls from the prison.

In its remand application for Suni, the police said the custodial interrogation of the accused is required to crack the case involving the purpose of phone calls from the jail.

Suni's second arrest followed days after the police recorded the statement of popular Malayalam actor Dileep on his complaint alleging blackmail by a man, who claimed to be a friend of prime accused Pulsar Suni.

While being taken to the court from the jail, Suni told

TV channels that names of the "sharks" involved in the conspiracy behind the abduction of the actress will be revealed soon.

He had said yesterday that "sharks have to be netted in the case."

The fresh development comes a day after a magisterial court extended till July 18 the judicial custody of Suni and his accomplice Vijeesh following the expiry of their 14-day remand in the abduction case.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Rural SP A V George today hit out at the media for "doing guess work and spreading rumours" in connection with the probe into the "conspiracy angle" in the case.

George, a key member of the team probing the case, said

police cannot say if arrests would be made today or tomorrow.

"The investigation is on the right track. We are not under any external pressure. This is a case of criminal conspiracy. So, we can't say anything on arrest. How can we give answers to the guesswork and rumours carried on in the media?" George said in response to queries if arrests would be made soon.

The actress, who has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 and later escaped.