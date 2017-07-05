KOCHI: Kerala’s sensational actress abduction case is throwing up new dramatis personae with every passing day. On Wednesday, actor Dharmajan Bolgatty and Anoop, brother of actor Dileep, stepped into the spotlight.

And interestingly, there were reports Wednesday that the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case is likely to question actor Dileep and his filmmaker friend Nadirsha once again. Of particular interest to the detectives are some phone calls made by main accused Pulsar Suni from jail. The investigators are learnt to have prepared detailed questionnaires based on statements rendered by M/s Dileep and Nadirsha during their previous grilling.

On Wednesday, the SIT summoned Dharmajan and Anoop for interrogation at the Aluva Police Club. Dharmajan’s grilling began at 3 pm and lasted an hour. The investigators are learnt to have shown the actor a photograph of him with Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, and asked what their connection was.

"That photograph must have been shot at a movie location,” Dharmajan told media personnel while leaving the Police Club. “I do pose for photographs with people at shooting locales.”

Dharmarajan revealed that he was summoned to the club by a deputy superintendent of police who is a member of the investigating team.

Meanwhile, Pulsar Suni again said on Wednesday he would, in the next two days, reveal the names of “big sharks” who were involved in the conspiracy against the leading lady who was abducted and molested on the night of February 17.

This was a stage whisper by the main accused as he was being taken to the court of the Kakkanad chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday.

Pulsar Suni has now been handed over to police custody for five days, as sought by the investigating team. The detectives want to grill him on how he came to possess mobile phones inside the district jail. He is also likely to be taken to Coimbatore where he hid for several days after the crime on February 17.