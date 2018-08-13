Kerala rains: Joining hands in the hour of disaster 

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: Chandran, a 52-year-old resident at Chirakkuzhy, was devastated when water began to flood his home. He was clueless about where to stack his valuables. It was then his neighbour Sreedharan, who lives in the same ward, offered a helping hand. Sreedharan happily agreed to take care of his belongings. Now, that the water has receded, Chandran is on his way to get back his valuables.

Not just them, many people have come forward offering help to those suffering from the disaster.

“If we can’t help each other now, then what’s the point of being humans. Chandran’s house is very close to the Valiyachalthodu which overflowed after the shutters were opened. Such acts matter a lot in times like this,” said Sreedharan.

Almost 250 families staying at Chirakkuzhy in Eloor suffered the same fate whenever the channel overflowed. “When Valiyachalthodu overflows, it affects all our houses. With the water receding from our homes, next is the cleaning part. The house will be covered in mud, infested with snakes, and snails,” said Saritha, a resident of Eloor.

Relief camps

As the water receded, the relief camp at MES Eastern School, Eloor, is filled with joy. People welcomed the news that they can soon be back at their homes.

“As many as 478 people, including 210 females and 61 children, are happy about going back home. But we have not confirmed their return as we must ensure they are completely safe before leaving them to their homes,” said Sherin Satten, councillor, Chirrakuzhy.

And, for people like Murugan, life at the relief camp is not new. He is here again with his pregnant wife and family. They had sought aid at the same camp in 2013.

“In the 2013 floods, we were at the same camps. We had shifted all our belongings from our homes to the camps. Here, we are fine and our only grief is the state of our home,” adds Murugan.

Donate to Anbodu Kochi

The Ernakulam District Administration and Anbodu Kochi have started collecting relief materials to help the people in relief camps at the flood-affected areas. The collection centre at Ernakulam is the Regional Sports Center, Kadavanthra and materials are accepted between 9 am to 9 pm. The items needed are bedsheets, sleeping mats, blankets, nighties, lungi, and bathing towel (Thorthu). The public is requested to avoid used goods.

The food items needed include Rusk (no bread), biscuits (no cream biscuits ) and water (only 20 ltrs cans), rice, sugar and salt, tea/coffee powder, pulses and packed provisions. Mosquito repellents/ Odomos, antiseptic lotion, sanitary napkins, toothpaste, toothbrushes,candles, matchbox, school bag, notebooks, pencil box and pens can also be donated. Anbodu Kochi will not accept cash.

For more details: 9809700000 / 9895320567 / 9544811555.

