Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits flood-affected Wayanad, announces financial aid

The CM announced Rs 10 lakhs for victims who lost their land and house, Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 6 lakhs for people who lost land and Rs 3,800 for those in camps.

Published: 11th August 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visiting the relief camp at Changammanad in Kochi. (Photo | Melton Antony/EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced financial assistance to the victims of rain-related calamities here in a review meeting held at Collectorate on Saturday. Vijayan was here as part of his aerial survey and review of rain disaster across the state. The Chief Minister said the state should face the flood jointly and he offered all support from the government.

The CM is visiting the flood-affected areas of Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

READ STORY HERE: 53,500 people in relief camps, water level at Idukki dam recedes

The CM announced Rs 10 lakhs for victims who lost their land and house, Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 6 lakhs for people who lost land and Rs 3,800 for those in camps to buy ration.

The compensation will be given to the families when they return to their homes from the camps. Free study materials will be given to students. A special adalat will be held to give new certificates for those people, who lost the originals. No fee will be collected for all these, he said in the camps. Rain-destroyed Vythiri Police Station and other roads will be reconstructed.

Vijayan reached Wayanad, little earlier than scheduled because his landing in Idukki was cancelled due to bad weather, at 10.15 am. He visited Munderi Government HSS, one of the largest relief camps in the district, where around 800 people are staying. Chief minister also interacted with the inmates about the plight. After visiting the camp, he went to the collectorate for a review meeting.

READ HERE: Kerala to form Sea Rescue Squad to tackle sea accidents

Some relief as rains subside

Thousands living around the Idukki dam and in Ernakulam and Thrissur heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday as the heavy rains predicted in the state today did not happen and as a result, the Idukki dam waters ravaging the area over the last few days subsided.

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking sufficient funds for the state to restore normalcy. "I urge each and every Congress worker in Kerala to step up and help those in need. My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time," he tweeted.

Monsoon fury

A vigorous southwest monsoon has left a trail of destruction across Kerala, killing 29 people over the last 48 hours. More than 53,500 people were now staying in various relief camps across the state.

For the first time in the last 26 years, all five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam - a part of Idukki hydel reservoir system– were opened. Idukki dam is one of the largest arch dams in Asia. Besides, more than 24 dams across the state have also been opened to drain out excess water.

ALSO READ: Two fishermen drown as boat capsizes in Anchuthengu

Heavy rainfall likely till Tuesday

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the state till Tuesday.

(With inputs from online desk and agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala monsoon Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala floods Wayanad Idukki dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala