Kerala rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits flood-affected Wayanad, announces financial aid

KALPETTA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced financial assistance to the victims of rain-related calamities here in a review meeting held at Collectorate on Saturday. Vijayan was here as part of his aerial survey and review of rain disaster across the state. The Chief Minister said the state should face the flood jointly and he offered all support from the government.

The CM is visiting the flood-affected areas of Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

The CM announced Rs 10 lakhs for victims who lost their land and house, Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 6 lakhs for people who lost land and Rs 3,800 for those in camps to buy ration.

The compensation will be given to the families when they return to their homes from the camps. Free study materials will be given to students. A special adalat will be held to give new certificates for those people, who lost the originals. No fee will be collected for all these, he said in the camps. Rain-destroyed Vythiri Police Station and other roads will be reconstructed.

Vijayan reached Wayanad, little earlier than scheduled because his landing in Idukki was cancelled due to bad weather, at 10.15 am. He visited Munderi Government HSS, one of the largest relief camps in the district, where around 800 people are staying. Chief minister also interacted with the inmates about the plight. After visiting the camp, he went to the collectorate for a review meeting.

Some relief as rains subside

Thousands living around the Idukki dam and in Ernakulam and Thrissur heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday as the heavy rains predicted in the state today did not happen and as a result, the Idukki dam waters ravaging the area over the last few days subsided.

Image from the aerial survey conducted by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and team. #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/dd4ac04Vk6 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 11, 2018

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking sufficient funds for the state to restore normalcy. "I urge each and every Congress worker in Kerala to step up and help those in need. My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time," he tweeted.

Monsoon fury

A vigorous southwest monsoon has left a trail of destruction across Kerala, killing 29 people over the last 48 hours. More than 53,500 people were now staying in various relief camps across the state.

For the first time in the last 26 years, all five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam - a part of Idukki hydel reservoir system– were opened. Idukki dam is one of the largest arch dams in Asia. Besides, more than 24 dams across the state have also been opened to drain out excess water.

Heavy rainfall likely till Tuesday

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the state till Tuesday.

