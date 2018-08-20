Home Cities Kochi

Sparing a thought for pets in the time of distress

It was a run or die moment. Jump into the rescue vessel and get yourself rescued or stay along with your pet, as the waters closed in.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

The pet-feed sourced by Save Animals Kerala, the collective of animal rescue workers

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a run or die moment. Jump into the rescue vessel and get yourself rescued or stay along with your pet, as the waters closed in. Many animals owners pleaded with the rescue personnel, but animals were not let in. Finally, many animal lovers had to part with their pets as they moved out from their homes hit by the cataclysmic floods. In the homes of those who fled for their lives are scores of pet animals. Trapped they remain, left without any option to fend for themselves.

To ensure that the pet animals are rescued, a collective has been formed to rescue the animals left behind. Christened ‘Save Animals Kerala’ (SAK), the collective of animal rescue workers will traverse the flood-hit areas and scour the areas to rescue trapped pets.

Formed by three animal welfare organisations from the city in the wake of this calamity, the collective hopes to track down the animals based on the distress calls and rescue the animals.

SAK has been formed by city-based animal welfare organisations People for Animals (PFA)- Trivandrum, Hands 4 Paws and Street Dog Watch. As many as 10 volunteers trained to handle animals are part of the animal rescue team. Five volunteers from the city are set to start their journey on Sunday to the flood-hit areas. Boats are being arranged at Alappuzha to aid in the rescue operations.

“We will coordinate with other animal rescue organisations to ensure smooth rescue operations. The animals once rescued will either be sheltered at the shelter homes in the areas where there are rescued or they will be brought back to Thiruvananthapuram,” said Sruthi K, a volunteer at Hands 4 Paws.

“Many animal lovers in the city have offered to shelter the rescued animals and so if we don’t find an alternative arrangement we will be bringing them back to the city,” she added. “The magnitude of this tragedy can only be seen once the waters recede. Many pets would have lost their lives and we are trying to rescue them based on the distress calls,” said a volunteer of PFA.

The animals would be video-graphed while they are rescued and their location will also be noted to ensure the smooth rehabilitation.

