Schools reopen after floods, but many students yet to return

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Of the 1,008 government schools in the district, 999 schools reopened on Wednesday. The strength of the students was low in the massive flood-affected areas of Aluva and Paravur.

Around 240 schools in the district functioned as relief camps and later it was brought down to 140. Though the relief camps across the district were dismissed for resuming the classes for children, the cleaning of houses at several regions still remains a big challenge for parents. But the Education Department and teachers believe things will be back to normal within a week.The attendance marked at schools in Aluva was very low. Many children have lost their notebooks, uniforms, and textbooks. Teaching was not given prominence on the first day of the school opening. In assemblies and in classrooms children were taught motivational lessons. With the less number of students in classes, the schools in Aluva functioned only till noon.

Out of the 20 students in St Antony's LP School, Chambannur, only 12 students turned up. Almost 88 students in Angamaly Holy Public school have lost their books and bags. The school authorities have arranged facilities to make the availability of new textbooks as soon as possible.

In Paravur, all schools except, Govt Higher Secondary School, Ezhikara, Govt LP School Kedamangalam, and Govt L P School Nandhyattukunam, were opened. As of now, it will be a challenging task for the teachers in getting back the strength of the classes. "Usually during the opening days, the classrooms will be filled with children especially in the lower classes. But today it was not the case. Although many children turned up, children were less in many of the classes," said a teacher of Mar Gregorios English Medium School, Paravur.She also added Paravur being the most affected place in the recent floods, cleaning at homes is going on and so it will be difficult for the parents to send children to school right away. "Within a week things will be back to normal," she said.