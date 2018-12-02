Home Cities Kochi

Food app ban makes no impact

The Kochi chapter of the association’s move to announce a 10-day-long token strike came against the steep commission and GST rates charged by the food delivery companies.

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association’s (KHRA) move to stop accepting food orders from December 1 through the online apps like Uber Eats, Swiggy and Zomato failed to create an impact among the public with several other hoteliers continuing to accept orders through the food delivery apps. Though the apps featured fewer active hotels and restaurants, the public didn’t face any difficulty in getting the food after placing an order through it.

“I didn’t have any idea about the ban being imposed by the association. Like other days, I placed an order through the app and the food got delivered within 30 minutes. There were some restaurants which were not on the list. But I didn’t face any issue while placing an order as several hotels were ready to accept the order,” said Anil an employee working with a private organisation. 

The Kochi chapter of the association’s move to announce a 10-day-long token strike came against the steep commission and GST rates charged by the food delivery companies. It is reported these firms were charging 30 per cent commission from hotel owners and 18 per cent GST for every food order.
There are around 4,000 hotels under the association in Ernakulam, out of which only 50 per cent take orders from online apps. 

“I have added some hotels into my favourite list. But when I opened the app to order, these were offline. But I could place food order through other hotels and it got delivered as normal. I don’t think all the hotels participated in the strike,” said a housewife on condition of anonymity.However, the association claimed that 95 per cent of hotels stopped taking orders through the app on day one of the strike. 

“We have 95 per cent of the hotels and restaurants going by the norms and conditions placed by the association and are ready to move with the ban. There was also some confusion among the workers as they had no clue about the ban,” said Azeez Moosa, president of KHRA, Kochi“However, there are bakeries which are not part of our association and they have delivered the products,” he addedHe also said the companies tried to establish their presence by deploying the delivery boys in front of the hotels.  

“We are getting support from even outside the state. The ban will become stronger in the coming days. A 30 per cent commission for every delivery by the online app companies is illegal and a burden. If the companies are not ready to initiate a talk we will continue the ban,” added Azeez.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food app ban Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Geo joe babu
    Hotel owners can't do anything. Finally benefit for them only. Pathetic
    5 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp