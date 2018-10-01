Cochin International Airport wins global accolade for quality airport service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has claimed the third spot (Asia-Pacific region, 5-15 million passengers category) in the Airport Service Quality survey conducted by Airports Council International (ACI). ACI is a non-profit organisation representing the world’s airports.

Around 6 lakh passengers took part in the survey which ranked airports based on facilities such as car parking, check-in services, food, entertainment and toilets.CIAL, which runs on solar power, logged 10 million passengers in a single financial year in 2017-18.ACI director general Angela Gittens handed over the award to CIAL operations senior manager Manu G.

In the survey, Hyderabad airport secured the first spot, while Hohhot Baita airport (China) and Balikpapan airport (Indonesia) shared the second spot in Asia.“The service that CIAL provides is very much appreciated. Being a bigger airport, it provides adequate facilities for passengers unlike other airports in the country,” said Renjith Varghese, a Perumbavoor native.