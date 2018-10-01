Home Cities Kochi

Cochin International Airport wins global accolade for quality airport service

Around 6 lakh passengers took part in the survey which ranked airports based on facilities such as car parking, check-in services, food, entertainment and toilets.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

ACI chief Angela Gittens hands over the award to CIAL operations senior manager Manu G | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has claimed the third spot (Asia-Pacific region, 5-15 million passengers category) in the Airport Service Quality survey conducted by Airports Council International (ACI). ACI is a non-profit organisation representing the world’s airports.

Around 6 lakh passengers took part in the survey which ranked airports based on facilities such as car parking, check-in services, food, entertainment and toilets.CIAL, which runs on solar power, logged 10 million passengers in a single financial year in 2017-18.ACI director general Angela Gittens handed over the award to CIAL operations senior manager Manu G.

In the survey, Hyderabad airport secured the first spot, while Hohhot Baita airport (China) and Balikpapan airport (Indonesia) shared the second spot in Asia.“The service that CIAL provides is very much appreciated. Being a bigger airport, it provides adequate facilities for passengers unlike  other airports in the country,” said Renjith Varghese, a Perumbavoor native.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin International Airport Airport Service Quality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament