Kerala High Court impleads secretaries of corporations in flex board case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday suo motu impleaded the secretaries of six corporations in the state in a case related to the removal of illegal flex boards and hoardings. The court directed secretaries of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur corporations to take appropriate action against illegal activities.

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government produced the order with regard to the manner in which unauthorised flex boards/billboards/ advertisement boards have to be dealt with and removed. The court said that this was a step in the right direction. The circular was only the first step in a committed action to find the final result.

“This was only one battle won in the long war and I am sure that if pointed care was not given, the directions in the circular and the orders of the court also be attempted to be flouted by vested interests in the times to come. I cannot permit this because the court has moved forward through various orders, in the interests of not only the present generation but also for the generations to come,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran. The court posted the case to Wednesday.