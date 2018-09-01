Home Cities Kochi

Kudumbashree on a restless relief mission

The Kudumbashree godown in Kalamassery is an epicentre of activity. Some Kudumbashree workers are seen unloading from trucks. 

Published: 01st September 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Workers at the Kudumbashree’s relief kit collection and distribution centre in Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kudumbashree godown in Kalamassery is an epicentre of activity. Some Kudumbashree workers are seen unloading from trucks. While some are packing onions into small packs, the others are packing rice and sugar. These small packs are then packed into a single kit by others. A section of workers and staff are seen loading these kits into another truck. This is one of the six relief materials collection and kit distribution centres in the district and the only one directly run by Kudumbashree.

Also Read | Kudumbashree donates Rs 7 crore to relief fund, cleans over 3,000 public spots

Opened on Thursday, more than 400 Kudumbashree workers unloaded almost 40 vehicles of relief materials at the centre. “Most of these are provided by Supplyco and Horticorp,” says Geevarghese, district coordinator of Kudumbashree. “While rice, sugar and onions were supplied by Supplyco, loads of vegetables were sent by Horticorp.” Other than this, relief materials from  other states are also collected and segregated here.

The truckloads of materials brought here are unloaded by the workers itself. After this, based on what’s needed for each family, relief kits are made. “Basic materials such as rice, sugar, onion and powdered spices are packed in a kit,” says Rakesh K R, assistant district coordinator of Kudumbashree.
The kits will be distributed in the flood-affected areas in the Kanayannur taluk.   

Six such centres function in the district. While the other centres are run by the Revenue Department, the one in Kalamassery is fully run by Kudumbashree. “There were more than 400 workers and staff working at the centre on Thursday,” says Rakesh. “On Friday, almost 250 workers and staff were deployed here. We don’t let others volunteer here. This is solely run by the Kudumbashree.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kudumbashree Kerala Floods Kerala Rains Relief works

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case