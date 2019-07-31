Home Cities Kochi

17 reinforced cement concrete spans of Kochi's Palarivattom flyover to be dismantled

A report filed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation principal advisor E Sreedharan to the government recommends dismantling all 17 reinforced cement concrete spans.

Published: 31st July 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Biodiversity flyover will now be one of the highest flyovers in the city with a 17meters height at the highest point

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Palarivattom flyover, which has been closed since May for repair works, is all set to undergo a major makeover. A report filed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) principal advisor E Sreedharan to the government recommends dismantling all 17 reinforced cement concrete (RCC) spans.

In the report filed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 3, the Metro man recommended that there was no strengthening necessary for the foundation. Similarly, no strengthening of special spans of prestressed concrete (PSC) girder was needed. Instead, metalbearing has to be replaced with more robust ones. However, modifications have to be made in piers, pier caps and RCC spans.

“Piers and pier caps should be strengthened with RCC jacketing suitably designed. Vertical reinforcement of pier jackets should be taken to the pile cap reinforcement and bonded. All the 17 RCC spans have to be dismantled and replaced with PSC girders with at least one diaphragm in addition to the end diaphragm beam and a new deck slab provided.

Continuity of the deck slab should be ensured over the piers,” said in the report. DMRC has estimated a `18.71-crore restoration work to be done. This includes `2 crore for dismantling and carting away RCC spans, `1.71 crore for jacketing piers and pier caps and `15 crore for new PSC decks. Time frame set for the restoration is 10 months. Visual cracks were seen in 97 out of 102 RCC girders. Crack width up to .38mm was recorded against the permissible limit of .236mm.

These crack widths noted were without a live road. With a live road, the crack widths are likely to increase further. In a coastal environment, this leads to corrosion of reinforcements affecting strength and durability. Sreedharan is also sceptical about strengthening the concrete with low viscous epoxy resin.

ALSO READ: Crucial evidence collected, big breakthrough in sight

“The quality of concrete being in doubt, I have strong reservations whether wrapping with carbon fibre fabric can restore this girder to the required structural soundness and even if restored, what would be the durability of these girders? Perhaps, not more than 20 years, whereas 100 years life expectancy is needed in these girders,” the report read. According to Sreedharan, if the cost estimated by IIT Madras is more than 50 per cent of the replacement cost, then the option is a total replacement of RCC girders with PSC girders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover reinforced cement concrete spans Kochi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp