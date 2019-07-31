Palarivattom flyover: Crucial evidence collected, big breakthrough in sight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is expected to make a major breakthrough in the probe into the irregularities in the construction of Palarivattom flyover as the agency has collected crucial evidence in the last couple of days.

Officers said they have collected documents from Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) and KITCO Ltd. “We have recorded statements of the officers of RBDCK, KITCO and staff of RDS Projects Ltd who have been associated with the flyover project.

A detailed technical report has also been prepared in connection with the probe,” said an officer.It was based on a preliminary inquiry report prepared by VACB that an FIR was registered against the officials of the RBDCK and KITCO.