Home Cities Kochi

Hike in licence fee adds to Kerala fishermen's woes

Now that the 52 days of trawl ban has come to an end and they are ready to venture out to the sea, the steep hike in the annual licence fee of fishing boats adds to their woes.

Published: 31st July 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

fishermen

Fishers mend their nets with the 52-day trawl ban coming to an end. (Photo | EPS)

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: A year ago, the fishermen of Kerala were hailed as heroes. Their selfless efforts to save thousands in the flood were appreciated by all.  However, the struggles of the community persist. Be it sea erosion or the trawling ban, the alleged lack of support from the government has been cited as a reason for their never-ending tale of hardship.

Now that the 52 days of trawl ban has come to an end and they are ready to venture out to the sea, the steep hike in the annual licence fee of fishing boats adds to their woes. To protest against the move, the fishermen plan to hold a dharna near the Goshree Bridge seeking a fee reduction.

“The government has brought in a 10-fold increase in the annual licence fee. A boat that had to pay Rs 5,000 earlier has to pay Rs 52,000 now. The catch has already dwindled due to fish drought. The hike in licence fees is adding to our woes,” said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George.

ALSO READ: Govt to review fishing boat permit fee hike

To receive the fuel permit, the fee had to be paid first. Earlier,  the fee was decided on the basis of engine capacity while the new rule decides it on the basis of the length of the boat. The huge fine imposed on those operating without a permit also worries the community. “Most of them have not paid the licence fee as the catch has been low. People are in a debt trap, this is not the 'big salute' they deserve for their efforts during the flood. We have decided not to pay the licence fees, stage a blockade at Goshree bridge and stop providing our share towards Matsyafed,” he said.

Owing to the depletion of marine resources, the union had already presented their demands to introduce a fish drought package. However, they have not received any positive response from the Fisheries Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala fishermen licence fee hike Trawling Ban
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp