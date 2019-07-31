With truant monsoon, Kerala fishers staring at a bleak future

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: O J Francis is full of hope. As the 52-day trawling ban ended on Wednesday midnight, many fishermen like Francis wait in anticipation of the rich catch their fishing boats might bring in. But, things aren't looking good this time. “The monsoon has been weak. We fear this might affect the 'chakara' (the marine phenomenon in which a large number of fish throngs together during a particular season). Nevertheless, we are hopeful,” says Francis.

Though the trawling ban has ended and boats have ventured out to sea, fishermen in Kochi rue how bad things are. “Around 15 years ago, the monsoon stretched to three months, from June to August. The trawling ban was lifted only in September. But, things have changed in the last few years and it reflects on our business too. We pray the season won't let us down,” adds Francis, who is based in Cochin Harbour. He owns the boat, Sea Crown.

Besides the rains, the trawlers from other states too have eaten into Kerala's prospects. “Fishermen from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka use heavy trawlers, some of them over 130-foot long. They swoop up the fishlings and have small boats for the purpose. This has adversely affected the marine wealth,” says Francis.

The advent of Chinese engines has also hit the business of local fisherfolk. While earlier a fishing boat could do with 1,500 litres of diesel a week, now it runs to 3,500 litres. Most of our profit goes to agents and fuel station owners. On average, our daily expense comes to around Rs 55,000. Before the trawling ban, we couldn't recover the amount even after fishing for days together. Many of the boat owners at Cochin Harbour are in debts now.”

The boat owners carry out maintenance works during the ban period. According to Francis, it takes nearly Rs 12 lakh. “Removing the corroded parts and getting a fresh coat of paint alone cost us nearly Rs 3 lakh. Repairing the net is also done during the time. We go fishing on country boats during the period, which is our sole income,” he said.

Ban trawlers from other states

According to the fishermen at Cochin Harbour, trawlers from other states capture small fish from the bottom of the sea, which shouldn’t be done. “Though the trawling ban is in place to protect marine resources during their spawning period, such activities badly affect fish wealth. Here, we use 38-mm nets, which will help small fish escape,” says a fisherman.

They want the government and Fisheries Department to take adequate actions to restrict the movement of trawlers from other states. “They won’t allow us to enter their limits. The same should be applicable here too. Our problems will be half solved if their trawlers are banned in our waters,” says Francis.

The arrival of fish from other states to Kochi markets has also hit their livelihood. “These fish are sold at lesser rates and have the presence of harmful chemicals in them. Since our catch is fresh, it costs a bit high.”

