SayNoToWar: Amid Indo-Pak standoff, youths affirm their anti-war stance

KOCHI: Following the attack by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the skirmish between India and Pakistan is high.

Though Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returned from Pakistan after being captured by the Pakistan army, the tension hasn't died down yet. Amidst hyperventilating comments from different quarters, the youth of Kochi has a different perspective.

The young generation reaffirmed their stance for peace and expects an active intervention from Pakistan on the fight against terrorism. “The tense situation is growing day by day. We can sense the mood everywhere. If the situation escalates, it will only end up more casualties. Eventually, we might have to declare an emergency again. It is better to pressure Pakistan to come to terms with the joint effort against terrorism,” said Aditya Shenoy of Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth.

Echoing a similar sentiment Jacob from Rajagiri College said "As both countries are nuclear superpowers, a war will be equal to suicide. Whatever be the outcome, it is definitely going to be a loss for both sides. Indian attack can only be seen as a mere show of strength and power."

Many are pointing at the alternative ways to find out a perennial solution.

“Engaging in wars is only going to cost more lives and resources. Probably the UN should intervene and come up with a peace treaty between the countries. Those who rant about war don't know what's the point in fighting if the loss will be more than what you could have ever won. It is not just a matter of sentiments, our economic growth will also go for a toss. Though militarisation of the border is inevitable, both countries should avoid war at any cost," said Aditya Dev, St Albert's college

Supporting the perception Vismay Gorantala from National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) said, "There are lots of people on social media who keep shouting for war. Unfortunately, they fail to understand the nature of international politics. What India did was a preemptive strike and not an act of aggression. It should remain like that."

Still, there are a few who think military actions will fetch the ultimate goal.“I believe that the air strikes conducted by the IAF were an action which should have been done long back. This single action may not be the final solution, Pakistan will not end their activities with a single strike.But I won't support the disturbing display of fake patriotism on social media platforms,” said Saarang Narayanan, Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth.