Home Cities Kochi

#SayNoToWar: Amid Indo-Pak standoff, youths affirm their anti-war stance

Though Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returned from Pakistan after being captured by the Pakistan army, the tension hasn't died down yet.

Published: 04th March 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan Indo-Pak
By Varun Vasudevan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the attack by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the skirmish between India and Pakistan is high.

Though Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returned from Pakistan after being captured by the Pakistan army, the tension hasn't died down yet. Amidst hyperventilating comments from different quarters, the youth of Kochi has a different perspective.

The young generation reaffirmed their stance for peace and expects an active intervention from Pakistan on the fight against terrorism. “The tense situation is growing day by day. We can sense the mood everywhere. If the situation escalates, it will only end up more casualties. Eventually, we might have to declare an emergency again. It is better to pressure Pakistan to come to terms with the joint effort against terrorism,” said Aditya Shenoy of Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth.

Echoing a similar sentiment  Jacob from Rajagiri College said "As both countries are nuclear superpowers, a war will be equal to suicide. Whatever be the outcome, it is definitely going to be a loss for both sides. Indian attack can only be seen as a mere show of strength and power."
Many are pointing at the alternative ways to find out a perennial solution.

“Engaging in wars is only going to cost more lives and resources. Probably the UN should intervene and come up with a peace treaty between the countries. Those who rant about war don't know what's the point in fighting if the loss will be more than what you could have ever won. It is not just a matter of sentiments, our economic growth will also go for a toss. Though militarisation of the border is inevitable, both countries should avoid war at any cost," said Aditya Dev, St Albert's college

Supporting the perception Vismay Gorantala from National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) said, "There are lots of people on social media who keep shouting for war. Unfortunately, they fail to understand the nature of international politics. What India did was a preemptive strike and not an act of aggression. It should remain like that."

Still, there are a few who think military actions will fetch the ultimate goal.“I believe that the air strikes conducted by the IAF were an action which should have been done long back. This single action may not be the final solution, Pakistan will not end their activities with a single strike.But I  won't support the disturbing display of fake patriotism on social media platforms,” said Saarang Narayanan, Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SayNoToWar Anti-war campaign Indo-Pak tension Indo-Pak relations Indo-Pak standoff Pulwama Terror Attack Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman Abhinandan Varthaman terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp